IN CREPT WILLSON CONTRERAS, closer and closer to home plate, to the point that it started alarming his St. Louis Cardinals teammates. Contreras is in his first season as a first baseman, and even if the situation called for him to crash toward the plate -- eighth inning, 1-0 lead, runners on first and second with no outs and Kansas City's Jonathan India squaring to bunt on the first two pitches -- Contreras stationed himself 51 feet away, like a bunt scarecrow, as if to invite a swing from someone who routinely hits baseballs more than 100 mph.

"Scoot back a little," Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hollered across the diamond. Cardinals coaches urged Contreras to do the same. He did not oblige their requests.

"I was afraid [India] was going to take a swing and kill him," Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas said.

None of this surprised the Cardinals. Contreras has embodied the team's defense-first mentality -- adopted last year and actualized this season -- that flipped the fortunes of a franchise fallen on hard times after decades of unrelenting excellence. St. Louis is 27-23, currently in second place in the National League Central and firmly in the postseason hunt during what was supposed to be a transitional year, thanks to perhaps the best defense in baseball. And Contreras' positioning, as much as any moment over the first quarter of the season, illustrated who the Cardinals have become.

"I don't care. I'm not afraid," Contreras said. "If I'm gonna die, I'll die right there."

With Contreras perilously close -- the only first baseman in the player-tracking era to stand closer to home on a bunt attempt, according to Statcast, was Contreras' old Chicago Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo -- India backed away from bunting and took a strike from reliever Kyle Leahy. Contreras didn't budge. India stared at another pitch to even the count. On the fifth pitch, India hit a one-hopper to second baseman Brendan Donovan, who flipped to shortstop Masyn Winn for the force. Winn then wheeled around, ran toward third and fired to third baseman Nolan Arenado to cut down Drew Waters, turning a perilous situation into two outs.

None of it happens, Cardinals players and coaches said, without Contreras' daring. "He's a savage," left fielder Lars Nootbaar said, and that can be repeated for every Cardinal around the diamond this season, from an infield of Arenado, Winn, Donovan and Contreras to Nootbaar, Victor Scott and Jordan Walker in the outfield to Pedro Pages behind the plate. All have been average or better. Arenado, Winn, Contreras and Scott are among the best in baseball at their positions, according to publicly available metrics as well as the models of three other teams surveyed by ESPN that validated the numbers. And as was the case in the May 17 game that ended with a 1-0 win in Kansas City and plenty more, the Cardinals' gloves have carried them into contention.

"Guys wanted to take a ton of pride in their defense," manager Oliver Marmol said. "When we look at what we can control this year, we knew we were going to have our ups and downs, but we can control the effort and being locked in every pitch. And that's one thing I can say with confidence: We don't give up a whole lot. Guys are making plays left and right. They're on point. They're locked in every pitch."

St. Louis might have some of baseball's best defenders, including third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Willson Contreras. Does that mean the Cards will hold on to their best pitchers this summer? Ed Zurga/Getty Images

COMING INTO SPRING TRAINING, the Cardinals looked scarcely different than the 83-79 team that was outscored by 47 runs a season ago. They signed one free agent: reliever Phil Maton, on a one-year, $2 million contract, in mid-March. They didn't make any trades. Cardinals fans, among the game's most die-hard, responded accordingly: attendance at Busch Stadium cratered by more than 7,000 a game to 28,464, the lowest average, outside of the 2021 season played under some pandemic restrictions, since after the strike in 1995.

Fans could not have known what they would be missing. Not even Cardinals players themselves could have foreseen this group into a constant highlight reel of glovework.

"Early on, we didn't talk about defense," Arenado said. "It was: 'We've got to score runs. We don't score runs.' So that's all we were talking about. But then as spring went on, we're like, all right, our defense is actually kind of good. And then as the season has gone on, it's been like, damn, dude, we're really good defensively."

How the Cardinals became arguably the sport's best defensive team is a story of process and buy-in. For decades, the Cardinal Way -- the team's ethos, codified in an 86-page handbook -- was their bible. In a game dominated by objective data, St. Louis' philosophy grew stale -- and the franchise with it. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is in his last year on the job, with former Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom taking over at season's end. Clean defense, long a hallmark, bottomed out in 2023, when the Cardinals ranked among the worst in baseball. Their pre-pitch positioning, in particular, lagged severely behind more analytically inclined organizations.

"We kind of as a team knew we weren't in the right positions in '23, but you have to go based off of whatever [the positioning suggestions given to players] says," Nootbaar said. "So we did that last year, and it didn't feel as bad, but you really felt a stark difference from being where it felt like you were never in opportunistic positions. Now it feels like we're starting to get there."

Positioning is just the beginning. With former big leaguers Stubby Clapp coaching the infield and Jon Jay the outfield, players were given specific areas to improve. For Scott, who was taking over in center field from a top-flight defender in Mike Siani, he needed a better first step and direction to complement his high-end speed. Nootbaar planned to work on his jumps. Walker, who was among the game's worst defenders the past two seasons after moving from third base to right, needed to get better in all facets.

During spring training, Jay set three cones in a triangle, cued players to break toward one and tossed a racquetball at them. The outfielders would then break toward another cone and catch another ball, which required soft hands because of the racquetball's bounciness. He encouraged outfielders to station themselves low, with knees bent, which ensured their engagement in every pitch, a Marmol must.

"It's so hard to lock in every single pitch, and you don't know which one's going to be the one that is coming your way," Marmol said. "So your ability to be mentally tough enough to do that usually leads to attention to detail in other areas."

The new approach has paid off. Scott is near the top of leaderboards in publicly available defensive metrics. Nootbaar, Cardinals players and staff said, is playing the best defense of his career, with his first step a tenth of a second faster than last year, something he attributes to focusing on shagging balls during batting practice. Walker has acquitted himself well enough to earn praise from scouts, who had him pegged as a lost cause in right.

And the improvements go beyond St. Louis' outfielders. Contreras has similarly surprised evaluators, who were unsure how he would fare at first after starting just four games there in his previous nine major league seasons, the majority of which he spent at catcher. With catching duties going to Pagés and 24-year-old Ivan Herrera, whose bat has been a revelation, Contreras' shift to first to replace four-time Gold Glove winner Paul Goldschmidt was a risk the Cardinals needed to take. And it has rewarded them handsomely.

"He might be one of the best first basemen I've ever seen," Mikolas said. "I knew he'd be bodying it up, and I knew he'd be picking it, but his range and his arm -- he's doing something special there at first base. I think he's surprising a lot of people. Probably not himself. He knows how good he is."

It has been matched throughout the infield. Donovan, a 28-year-old utilityman, has settled into second and leads the NL in hits. Winn, whose weakness going to his backhand side was mitigated by an arm that rates among the best in the game, improved his first step and is getting to more balls than ever. At 34, Arenado -- a 10-time Gold Glove winner who is regarded as perhaps the best defensive third baseman ever -- is moving better than in recent seasons and looking ageless in the field.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself," Arenado said, "but I don't see a defense that's better than us -- so far that we played against -- in the big leagues."

IN BASEBALL, DEFENSE does not win championships. Sometimes it doesn't even get a team to the postseason. None of the No. 1 defensive teams this decade has made a World Series, let alone won one. But most of the top units are at the very least successful, and if that trend continues, the Cardinals will face one of the most interesting Julys in the sport.

Coming into the season, the expectation was that St. Louis would be among the most active teams in moving players at the trade deadline. Closer Ryan Helsley is the sort of arm every contender covets. Multiple teams seen as smart with handling pitchers planned to target left-hander Steven Matz, who has excelled out of the bullpen. Right-hander Sonny Gray remains a high-strikeout, low-walk, playoff-caliber arm. Fellow right-handed starter Erick Fedde is solid, even with his lack of strikeouts, and has allowed only three home runs in 52⅓ innings. Maton has a 133 ERA+ this season and has pitched in four of the past five postseasons.

If the Cardinals spend the next two months playing like they have the first seven weeks, the prospect of them shipping off their best arms diminishes greatly. Because if anyone knows how a team can back into October and find magic, it's the Cardinals, who turned an 83-78 regular season in 2006 into their 10th championship and a 90-win wild-card campaign into their 11th title five years later.

"I mean, a lot of us are still kind of growing," Donovan said. "We've had the luxury of seeing people do it for a long time with the Cardinals and around the league, so I think it's guys just kind of learning how to come into their own."

Marmol has relished the growth. Now in his fourth season as manager, he has amalgamated players around a new identity of focus and structure -- tenets that evoke the Cardinal Way, only modernized. Before the Contreras daredevil game, he invited a number of players into his office to give them concrete data on just how much they had improved defensively, the sort of feedback modern players particularly appreciate because of the objective nature. Gone are the bad vibes from a 12-17 start, replaced by a team that found its footing in series wins against the New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Washington, Philadelphia and Kansas City before losing a series of close games against the team with the best record in MLB, Detroit.

"The buy-in has been through the roof," Marmol said. "And then when they can see the improvement in numbers, however many days in, it just reinforces: don't let up."