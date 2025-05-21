Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Baltimore Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge is off the 15-day injured list, clearing the way for the right-hander to make his season debut.

The Orioles announced before their Wednesday game at Milwaukee that they had activated Kittredge, who has been recovering from a knee issue.

The Orioles have activated Andrew Kittredge, who has been recovering from knee surgery. He is on track to make his season debut after some preseason action. Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images

Kittredge, 35, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Orioles after going 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save in 74 relief appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. But he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in March and hasn't been able to pitch for the Orioles yet.

He now returns as the last-place Orioles attempt to snap an eight-game skid that included the Saturday firing of manager Brandon Hyde.

Kittredge is 23-12 with a 3.44 ERA and 16 saves in 255 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-23) and Cardinals (2024).

"Just a steady guy, a guy who's been through a lot of big games, a lot of big innings, a lot of moments for a long time in the game on a lot of good teams," interim manager Tony Mansolino said before Wednesday's game. "When he was signed this offseason, it was a big signing for us."

The Orioles made room for Kittredge by optioning right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles had called McDermott up a day earlier to pitch in Tuesday's game. He struck out two while allowing three runs, four hits, including two homers, and five walks over 4 2/3 innings in the Orioles' 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.