Colorado Rockies rookie right-hander Chase Dollander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with tightness in his right forearm.

Colorado made the move one day prior to Dollander's scheduled turn in the rotation against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Dollander (2-5, 6.28 ERA) threw 98 pitches in 4 2/3 innings on Sunday at Arizona and has 13 strikeouts with three runs allowed over his past two starts.

The Rockies did not announce a replacement in the rotation for Dollander, 23, who could return after missing only two starts. The transaction is retroactive to Monday.

The ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Tennessee, Dollander did recently say he's working on "mechanics" and generally anchoring into the mound more consistently. It's not clear whether the Rockies pinpointed the issue or if it has any relation to the injury.

To replace Dollander on the roster, the Rockies recalled 24-year-old reliever Juan Mejia. The right-hander has appeared in six games with the Rockies this season, compiling a 4.72 ERA in 7 2/3 innings.