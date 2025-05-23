Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals designated veteran right fielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment Friday.

Renfroe, 33, is batting .182 with zero home runs and four RBIs in 35 games this season.

Renfroe is a career .236 hitter with 192 homers and 510 RBIs in 996 games with seven teams in 10 seasons.

He set career highs with 33 homers for the San Diego Padres in 2019 and 96 RBIs for the Boston Red Sox in 2021.

Renfroe signed a two-year, $13 million contract with Kansas City in December 2023.

The Royals recalled infielder Nick Loftin, 26, from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding transaction.