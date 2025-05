Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed his first pitch 467 feet for a home run in his dramatic return to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, almost one year after he tore his left ACL.

Acuña, in his customary leadoff position in the lineup, turned on a fastball from San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta and sent the ball into the seats in left-center. Acuña hesitated briefly on his jog around the bases for a shuffle step.

Infielder Orlando Arcia, a 2023 All-Star, was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Acuña, who started in right field.

Acuña said through interpreter Franco Garcia that he was "super excited, super happy" to make his return and added "I couldn't sleep that much" after receiving the news of his return Thursday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced after Thursday night's 8-7 loss at Washington that Acuña would make his season debut Friday night.

Snitker said Friday it felt good to make out his first lineup of 2025 that included Acuña.

"He's one of those players that you better not go get a beer or whatever, because you might miss something really cool, you know?" Snitker said. "I mean, he's that type of force, I think, in the game. I think he's going to energize everybody. Going to energize the fans. Going to energize his teammates."

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, hurt his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. The 27-year-old played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6-for-15 with two home runs.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

This is Acuña's second comeback from a major knee injury. He tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021, and returned the following April. When asked Friday what is different about this rehabilitation process, he said, "Patience. The patience, for sure. ... I just think I'm in a much better place."

Atlanta entered 24-25 after an 0-7 start.

"It's huge," third baseman Austin Riley said. "The talent is there. The energy he brings, having Ronald up there at the top of the lineup. ... He can change a game at any point."

Acuña was a unanimous NL MVP in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that year to become the only player with 40 homers and 70 steals in one season.

Arcia, 30, was a 2023 NL All-Star when he hit .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs. Arcia lost his starting job due to an inability to compensate at the plate while suffering a defensive decline. He hit only .194 in 31 at-bats this season.

Snitker said he hopes Arcia would accept a minor league assignment if he does not land another job in the majors.

"I think we all know that it's a business," Acuña said of Arcia getting cut. "I'm happy to be back but I'm sorry that's the move."

Nick Allen has taken over as the starting shortstop. Snitker said Luke Williams is the backup shortstop and Eli White, a part-time starter in the outfield, will see more time in the infield.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.