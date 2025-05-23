Ronald Acuña Jr. launches a moonshot in his first rehab game for the Braves' Florida Complex League team. (0:30)

WASHINGTON -- Former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to make his season debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The Braves announced after Thursday night's loss to Washington that Acuna will make his return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for nearly one year when Atlanta opens a three-game series at home against San Diego.

Acuna tore the ACL in his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. Acuna played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6-for-15 with two homers and now is ready to get back to the majors.

Acuna played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

He was the unanimous winner of the NL MVP in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuna also stole 73 bases that season to become the only player with at least 40 homers and 70 steals in the same season.

The 27-year-old Acuna has 165 homers and 195 stolen bases in 722 career games.