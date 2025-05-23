Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves officially activated former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting San Diego Padres.

The 27-year-old outfielder has not played in the majors since tearing his left ACL almost one year ago on May 26, 2024.

Acuna appeared in five games on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .417 (5-for-12) with 1 homer, 2 doubles and 1 RBI.

The Padres will send right-hander Nick Pivetta (5-2, 2.86 ERA) to the mound Friday. Acuna has a .233 average with zero home runs and nine strikeouts in his career against the 32-year-old.

A four-time All-Star, Acuna was the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2023 NL MVP. He is a career .289/.379/.525 hitter with 165 homers, 417 RBIs and 196 stolen bases in 722 games with the Braves.

The Braves designated former All-Star infielder Orlando Arcia for assignment Friday to make room for Acuna on the 26-man roster. Arcia, 30, is batting .194 with one RBI in 14 games this season.