Open Extended Reactions

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas allowed two runs, two hits and two walks over 1 1/3 innings for Class A Brooklyn on Saturday in his first minor league injury rehabilitation assignment in his recovery from a strained right lat.

Montas threw 20 of 37 pitches for strikes in a 10-8 loss at the Philadelphia Phillies' Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He started with a walk to Bryan Rincon, who stole second and third, then gave up a two-out RBI single to Matt Higgins, who scored on Kehden Hettiger's triple.

Montas, a 32-year-old right-hander, signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the Mets as a free agent in December. Montas missed most of the 2023 season because of shoulder surgery. He returned last season and went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA while pitching for Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

He has been sidelined since early in spring training and is on the 60-day injured list.