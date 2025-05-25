Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman left Sunday's game over the Boston Red Sox in the top of the fifth inning after taking a hard foul ball off his mask two innings earlier.

"Took him out as a precaution. We're just going to monitor and evaluate over the next 24 hours and we'll go from there," Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after Baltimore beat the Red Sox 5-1 to split a four-game series.

In the third, Rafael Devers' foul ball slammed directly into Rutschman's mask. The catcher dropped his head for a moment while plate umpire Emil Jimenez politely walked the ball out to pitcher Dean Kremer so Rutschman could have some time to recover.

He was replaced by Maverick Handley.

Kremer thought Rutschman seemed all right when he spoke to him.

"Getting hit with a baseball does not feel good, I promise, whether you have protection on or not," he said. "I think he's doing OK. He seems OK. But, again, I'm not a medical professional. It's not up to me. I think he's OK."