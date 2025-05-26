        <
        >

          Marlins place OF Derek Hill on IL, bring up Victor Mesa Jr.

          • Associated Press
          May 26, 2025, 11:50 PM

          SAN DIEGO -- The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Derek Hill on the 10-day injured list on Monday and brought up Victor Mesa Jr. from Triple-A Jacksonville.

          Hill has a sprained left wrist. He robbed Nolan Schanuel with a terrific diving catch for the final out of the eighth inning in Sunday's 3-0 victory at the Angels.

          Hill is batting .233 with two homers and five RBIs in 23 games this season.

          The 23-year-old Mesa is one of the team's top prospects. The outfielder hit .300 (6-for-20) in six games with Jacksonville before his promotion.

          Miami opened a three-game series at San Diego on Monday night.