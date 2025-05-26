Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled one of their top pitching prospects, promoting right-hander Braxton Ashcraft from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old Ashcraft was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2018 amateur draft. He was 3-3 with a 5.03 ERA in 10 starts for Indianapolis this season, striking out 56 in 48 1/3 innings.

Manager Don Kelly told reporters in Arizona that Ashcraft would work out of the bullpen with the Pirates.

Isaac Mattson was sent down before Monday night's series opener against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has no record and a 3.00 ERA in three games with Pittsburgh this year.