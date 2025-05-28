Players with the most multi-HR games in MLB history

Open Extended Reactions

In baseball, a player can alter the course of a game with a single swing of the bat. One swing can send a ball over the fence and shake up the scoreboard. Sluggers such as Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth were synonymous with sending opposing pitchers' best offerings into the stands.

While Bonds hit more home runs (762) than any player in Major League Baseball history, Ruth has the most career games with multiple home runs. The Bambino, who hit 714 home runs during his 22-year big league career with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Braves, had 72 games with two or more homers. Bonds is close behind with 71 such games.

As of May 2025, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is MLB's active leader with 43 career games with multiple home runs. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has 41.

Here is a look at the players with the most career multihomer games in MLB history:

Babe Ruth, 72

Barry Bonds, 71

Sammy Sosa, 69

Mark McGwire, 67

Albert Pujols, 65

Willie Mays, 63

Alex Rodriguez, 62

Hank Aaron, 62

Ken Griffey Jr., 55

Jimmie Foxx, 55

Manny Ramirez, 54

Frank Robinson, 54

David Ortiz, 51

