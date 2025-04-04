Most home runs by an MLB player in a single season

Open Extended Reactions

The home run is one of the most exhilarating plays in baseball. Homers showcase a player's power and skill. They can pump up or deflate a crowd and change the dynamic of a game in an instant.

Over the years, several Major League Baseball players have amassed impressive home run totals in a single season. Barry Bonds holds the MLB record for the most homers in a campaign, with 73 in 2001. Bonds also owns the record for the most career home runs, with 762.

Here is a look at the MLB players with the most home runs in a single season in the modern era (post-1900):

Barry Bonds, 73 (2001)

Mark McGwire, 70 (1998)

Sammy Sosa, 66 (1998)

Mark McGwire, 65 (1999)

Sammy Sosa, 64 (2001)

Sammy Sosa, 63 (1999)

Aaron Judge, 62 (2022)

Roger Maris, 61 (1961)

Babe Ruth, 60 (1927)

Babe Ruth, 59 (1921)

Giancarlo Stanton, 59 (2017)

Ryan Howard, 58 (2006)

Jimmie Foxx, 58 (1932)

Hank Greenberg, 58 (1938)

Aaron Judge, 58 (2024)

Mark McGwire, 58 (1997)

Luis Gonzalez, 57 (2001)

Alex Rodriguez, 57 (2002)

Ken Griffey Jr., 56 (1997)

Ken Griffey Jr., 56 (1998)

Hack Wilson, 56 (1930)

