HOUSTON -- Cal Raleigh broke Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season franchise record for home runs with his 57th on Saturday night as the Seattle Mariners catcher moves within range of 60 -- a milestone few players have reached.

Griffey hit 56 homers during the 1997 season, and again in 1998, part of a résumé that earned him a near-unanimous election into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Because of his historical stature and the general difficulty of hitting homers in the Mariners' home park, it was uncertain whether anyone would approach Griffey's record.

Griffey's mark is the third Raleigh has broken in his year-long assault on the record book; he also has the most homers by a catcher and switch-hitter in a season. If he gets to 60 homers, Raleigh would be just the seventh player to reach the milestone in MLB history.