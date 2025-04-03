Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees opened the 2025 season by hitting 15 home runs in their first three games. The display of power not only helped the defending American League champions secure a series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, it also tied the 2006 Detroit Tigers for the most homers by a team in its first three games in MLB history. The 2006 Tigers reached the World Series after finishing the regular season with 203 home runs, short of the MLB single-season record of 307 jointly held by the 2019 Minnesota Twins and 2023 Atlanta Braves.

Here is a look at the MLB teams with the most home runs in a single season in the modern era (post-1900):

Atlanta Braves, 307 (2023)

Minnesota Twins, 307 (2019)

New York Yankees, 306 (2019)

Houston Astros, 288 (2019)

Los Angeles Dodgers, 279 (2019)

New York Yankees, 267 (2018)

Seattle Mariners, 264 (1997)

Toronto Blue Jays, 262 (2021)

Texas Rangers, 260 (2005)

Oakland Athletics, 257 (2019)

Toronto Blue Jays, 257 (2010)

Baltimore Orioles, 257 (1996)

Chicago Cubs, 256 (2019)

New York Yankees, 254 (2022)

Baltimore Orioles, 253 (2016)

Milwaukee Brewers, 250 (2019)

Los Angeles Dodgers, 249 (2023)

Atlanta Braves, 249 (2019)

Houston Astros, 249 (2000)

Toronto Blue Jays, 247 (2019)

