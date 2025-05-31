Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot Friday before the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday. The Guardians will fill the open roster spot before Saturday's game.

Thomas has played in only 17 games this season and is batting .119 (7 for 59). He missed five weeks due to a right wrist bone bruise after getting hit by a pitch during the April 8 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland acquired Thomas at the trade deadline last year. He had the go-ahead grand slam in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series against Detroit.