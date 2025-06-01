Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The New York Yankees, in need of a fresh arm after Saturday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, called up veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco ahead of Sunday's series finale.

Right-hander Yerry De los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the active roster for Carrasco.

The 27-year-old De los Santos, who has posted a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings across two stints with the Yankees this season, was one of six relievers the team used Saturday to cover 6⅔ innings after he also pitched in Friday's series opener. The bullpen was tasked with the heavy workload as a result of Will Warren yielding seven runs over 1⅓ innings. Pablo Reyes, a position player, pitched the final inning of the 18-2 defeat.

Carrasco rejoins the Yankees after beginning the season -- his 16th in the majors -- in the club's starting rotation as a non-roster invite to spring training on a minor league contract. The 38-year-old native of Venezuela recorded a 5.91 ERA in eight games (six starts) before he was designated for assignment May 6.

He went unclaimed on the waiver wire and accepted an outright assignment to Triple A, opting to stay in the organization to provide the Yankees more rotation depth. He surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in 6⅓ innings across two starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and has not pitched since May 18, making him available to give the Yankees length if Ryan Yarbrough's start Sunday goes sideways.