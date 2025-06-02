Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers reinstated center fielder Parker Meadows from the 60-day injured list Monday and had him in the leadoff spot for a series-opening matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Meadows, 25, was set to make his season debut after experiencing a nerve issue in his right (throwing) shoulder during spring training.

In 119 games over the previous two seasons, Parker is a career .241 hitter with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, while right-hander Ryan Cusick was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Malloy, 25, was batting .215 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 45 games this season. Cusick, 25, has yet to play in the major leagues. He spent most of the past four seasons in the Athletics' system before making one appearance at Toledo.