Chris "Mad Dog" Russo sounds off on the Mets and Yankees for not using pitchers Kodai Senga and Carlos Rodón vs. the Dodgers. (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor broke his right pinky toe when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday but is not expected to land on the injured list, at least for now.

Instead, Lindor is considered day-to-day, with manager Carlos Mendoza saying he was not available for Thursday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mendoza did not commit to Lindor returning for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

"If I can tolerate the pain, yes I will play," Lindor said. "If I can't, then it'd be unfair to play with 25 guys on the roster. It's not fair for the guys that are here. Hopefully I feel good enough, whether it's tomorrow or the next day or whenever."

The injury occurred in the first inning of Wednesday's game when Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin bounced a slider off Lindor's foot to lead off the game. Lindor appeared to be in immense pain but stayed in the game and played all nine innings. X-rays afterward revealed the fracture.

Lindor said the pain is the worst when he puts on sneakers or cleats. He acknowledged he believes it will be a "nagging thing" that usually takes six weeks to fully heal. When he does return, he expects to play shortstop and not be a designated hitter.

"The way I see it is, if I'm good enough to hit and run, I should be able and good enough to play shortstop," Lindor said. "But at the end of the day, like I said, I trust the trainers and whatever they think is going to be best, I'll go with that."

Mendoza said Luisangel Acuna, who started at shortstop Thursday, will fill in for Lindor, but added that Ronny Mauricio is also an option. Brandon Nimmo replaced Lindor as the Mets' leadoff hitter for Thursday's game.

Lindor, last season's National League MVP runner-up, is slashing .279/.353/.490 with 14 home runs and 11 steals. Six of his home runs have been leadoff shots. His 2.7 fWAR was tied for fifth in the NL entering Thursday.

This is the second time in his career that Lindor has broken a bone during a series against the Dodgers. He fractured his right middle finger when he slammed it closing a hotel door in June 2022.

"Three years ago, I [broke] my finger here and it still hurts a ton," Lindor said. "So it's part of the grind on your body as a professional athlete. Stuff that we go through. It's what God wanted this week and I'll deal with that. It could've been worse."