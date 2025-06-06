Check out some of the best strikeouts from Corbin Burnes as Burnes is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery. (1:29)

CINCINNATI -- All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery, ending his season early in the first year of a six-year, $210 million contract.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday the decision was made with "a lot of people weighing in." Lovullo said the surgery probably would be scheduled for next week.

The announcement came three days after the Diamondbacks put Burnes on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The 30-year-old left his most recent start with Arizona leading 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning Sunday against the Washington Nationals. After Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs, he gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4⅔ innings. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Burnes signed with the Diamondbacks after earning his fourth consecutive All-Star nod in his only season with Baltimore last year. He spent his first six years with Milwaukee and won the NL Cy Young Award in 2021. Burnes was dealt in an offseason trade to the Orioles in early 2024.

"This is a tough day to get this news," Lovullo said. "But we'll find a way to rally around him, play hard for him all year long."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.