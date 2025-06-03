Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes appears to suffer an injury and is pulled in the fifth inning vs. the Nationals. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes has been put on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation two days after leaving early in a start against the Washington Nationals.

Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4⅔ innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season, and the 30-year-old has been very durable over the past several years. He has made at least 28 starts in every season since he won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The D-backs called up left-hander Tommy Henry to take Burnes' spot on the roster. He has pitched in one game this season, throwing 2⅔ scoreless innings.