As we start to approach the halfway point of the season, teams have mostly settled into their respective places. This week's list, however, saw a fair bit of movement, including the Dodgers falling to their lowest ranking of the season ... at No. 4.

The Tigers, meanwhile, remain in the No. 1 spot after a 2-1 series win against the Cubs, followed by a host of seven National League teams, interrupted only by the Yankees at No. 3.

Just like in our previous weeks' rankings, four American League teams reside in the top 10. The same four? Not so much. While the Mariners dropped seven places to No. 15, the Rays found their way back to the top 10 for the first time since Week 1.

Outside of the top 10, improvements were made by teams like the Blue Jays and Astros, while the Braves fell to their lowest ranking of the season at No. 21.

Our expert panel has ranked every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez and David Schoenfield to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Week 10 | Preseason rankings

Record: 44-25

Previous ranking: 1

Zach McKinstry has been a crucial part of Detroit's improved offense, hitting .275/.362/.436 while leading the team's position players with 1.6 WAR (and tied for the AL lead with seven triples). He has started games at five different positions (3B, RF, LF, SS, 2B) and hit well in high-leverage situations (around .400). McKinstry entered 2025 with a career OPS+ of 77, including just 74 last season, when he hit .215/.277/.337, so we'll see if he can keep it up, but manager A.J. Hinch has been starting him nearly every game of late, including against left-handers. -- Schoenfield

Record: 44-24

Previous ranking: 3

The Mets continue to play well and have opened up a bigger division lead over the slumping Phillies. New York leads the majors in ERA and the consistency of the starting pitching has been remarkable: Only twice all season has a Mets starter allowed more than four runs (Blade Tidwell allowed six making a fill-in start in a doubleheader and Griffin Canning allowed five on May 28 against the White Sox). Clay Holmes is looking like one of the bargains of the offseason and is now 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA. He's making a push for All-Star consideration as a starter after twice making it as a reliever with the Yankees. -- Schoenfield

Record: 41-25

Previous ranking: 4

Giancarlo Stanton, who began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, did not shut down the possibility of making his season debut this weekend against the Red Sox. Stanton has been on the injured list with severe tendon injuries in both of his elbows, and the Yankees have still posted the highest OPS and wRC+ in the majors. As the roster stands, his return will create a logjam in the DH spot with Stanton, Ben Rice, Jasson Dominguez and Aaron Judge -- when manager Aaron Boone wants to get him off his feet -- as options for the slot. -- Castillo

Record: 41-28

Previous ranking: 2

Matt Sauer, a 26-year-old journeyman, threw a career-high 111 pitches while allowing nine runs on Tuesday. Enrique Hernandez, a utility player, then recorded the final seven outs. The following afternoon, it was Ben Casparius going as long as he could in yet another bullpen game. The Dodgers' pitching situation is quite dire these days -- but there is hope on the horizon. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are off a mound and progressing. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, threw a 44-pitch simulated game earlier this week and should return at some point next month. Until then, the Dodgers must survive. -- Gonzalez

Record: 41-27

Previous ranking: 6

We've reached the point in the calendar where the sample sizes mean something, and that means Pete Crow-Armstrong is a legitimate National League MVP candidate. PCA leads the NL in fWAR (3.6) for a Cubs team that has the second-best record in the NL. The 23-year-old center fielder is one of the best defenders in the sport at any position and a burner on the basepaths with 21 steals. His chase rate ranks among the highest in the majors, but he's still producing at an elite level with a slash line of .271/.305/.545. Maybe the offense regresses, but since it's been more than two months, it might just be for real. -- Castillo

Record: 39-29

Previous ranking: 5

Are the Phillies good? They're 7-0 against the Rockies and barely over .500 against everyone else. They have just the 14th-best run differential in the majors and only five series wins against teams that currently have a winning record (the Dodgers, Cubs twice, Rays and Guardians). Jesus Luzardo has suddenly lost it, allowing a remarkable 20 runs over consecutive starts (the Phillies believe he was tipping his pitches). Aaron Nola is still out with a stress reaction in a rib and won't throw for at least two weeks. Bryce Harper just landed on the IL. The bullpen continues to scuffle. -- Schoenfield

Record: 40-28

Previous ranking: 9

The Giants erupted for four ninth-inning runs against the Rockies on Tuesday night, giving them not only their sixth consecutive victory but their sixth consecutive one-run win -- one shy of the major league record, set by the 1927 Cubs. The Giants lead the majors with 17 one-run wins this season. And though at least some of that is probably fluky, there's also a very tangible reason for their success in those situations: Their bullpen continues to be lights out. Giants relievers boast the lowest ERA (2.34) and WHIP (1.09) in the majors this season. -- Gonzalez

Record: 38-29

Previous ranking: 7

Yu Darvish and Michael King remain on the IL, and it seemed as if Manny Machado was single-handedly carrying the offense over these past few weeks. Yet, the Padres have found a way to win games. Heading into their showdown against the Dodgers this week, they had won 10 of 16 games. Six of those wins were decided by a single run. During that stretch, Padres relievers put up a 1.58 ERA, third lowest in the big leagues. -- Gonzalez

Record: 37-30

Previous ranking: 10

The Astros' offense continues to scuffle without Yordan Alvarez, who has been limited to 29 games because of a fracture in his right hand. But the pitching staff continues to keep this team afloat. This month alone, the Astros have received dominant starts from Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr. while winning six of nine games and vaulting into first place in the AL West. Ronel Blanco's Tommy John surgery and Spencer Arrighetti's fractured thumb have forced Brandon Walter into the rotation, and he has responded with a 1.64 ERA in two starts. -- Gonzalez

Record: 36-32

Previous ranking: 15

The Rays recently optioned rookie Chandler Simpson -- one of the fastest players in baseball -- after he stole 19 bases in just 35 games, but they're not slowing down on the basepaths. Utilityman Jose Caballero leads the majors with 25 steals in 29 attempts while Jake Mangum, another rookie, is 10-for-10. The Rays, as a team, are tops in the majors with 96 stolen bases -- 10 more than the second-ranked Brewers. That alone has helped them stay within striking distance of the first-place Yankees in the AL East. -- Castillo

Record: 36-31

Previous ranking: 112

Minnesota's pitching has led the way while the offense has been about league average, but what's interesting is where the Twins are getting that offense from -- a lot of so-called "free talent" acquisitions. Harrison Bader and Ty France signed in February as bargain basement free agents. Bader is second to Byron Buxton in WAR among position players while France is second in RBIs. Kody Clemens signed in late April after the Phillies waived him, and he has a 123 OPS+. The Twins signed Willi Castro ahead of the 2023 season after the Tigers let him go, and he's consistently put up solid numbers. With Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis still scuffling, those four have been huge keys in the first half. -- Schoenfield

Record: 33-26

Previous ranking: 11

For nearly a year, Ivan Herrera has quietly been one of the best hitters in the majors when healthy. Since June 1 of last year, the catcher/designated hitter's 168 wRC+ is tied for fourth in the majors among batters with at least 250 plate appearances. Only Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Ketel Marte have posted better marks. The problem is Herrera has played in just 66 games during that span compared to Judge, for example, who has played in 150-plus. This season, Herrera missed more than a month with a knee injury, but when he's on the field he produces. In 35 games, he's batting .317 with seven home runs and a .941 OPS. -- Castillo

Record: 38-30

Previous ranking: 18

The Blue Jays' best hitter this season hasn't been their $500 million first baseman (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) or their big free agent acquisition (Anthony Santander) or their two-time All-Star shortstop (Bo Bichette). It's been George Springer, a 35-year-old outfielder whose best years appeared to be behind him after a disappointing 2024 season. Springer is enjoying a rebound campaign with a .259/.366/.488 slash line and 10 home runs in 64 games. His .854 OPS leads the Blue Jays among qualified hitters and is 10th best among qualified outfielders across the majors. It's been a throwback performance for the four-time All-Star. -- Castillo

Record: 36-33

Previous ranking: 13

ESPN 'Sunday Night Baseball' Catch the biggest names and the best teams in baseball on ESPN all season long. Sunday, 7 p.m. ET: Giants-Dodgers

While the Brewers' pitching carousel seemingly never stops, Freddy Peralta is still in Milwaukee churning out quality seasons -- and this one might be his best. The veteran right-hander, who held the Padres to one hit over six scoreless innings Sunday, has a 2.69 ERA over 14 starts. Peralta, 29, is en route to his second All-Star appearance for a club that is once again exceeding expectations and in the postseason hunt. -- Castillo

Record: 33-34

Previous ranking: 8

The Mariners were eight games above .500 and 3½ games up in the AL West when they beat the Astros on May 23. They have since dropped 13 of 17 games and sit four games back of Houston. Their offense has struggled, with Jorge Polanco in particular coming back down to Earth. But the biggest culprit has been the pitching staff -- more specifically the bullpen, which has put up a major league-worst 5.98 ERA during that 28-game stretch. Making matters worse, Bryce Miller didn't respond to a cortisone injection for his elbow inflammation and will be out for at least another month. -- Gonzalez

Record: 35-34

Previous ranking: 21

Hunter Greene appeared on his way to a second straight All-Star nod before he landed on the IL last week with a groin strain for the second time this season. While a timetable for his return is not known, Greene left the Reds for Los Angeles on Monday to seek a second opinion on his groin and lower back, which began bothering him in his last start against the Brewers. The 25-year-old is one of the hardest-throwing starters in baseball and has a 2.72 ERA in 11 outings this season. The Reds, who have been hovering around .500 most of the season, will attempt to stay in the race without him. -- Castillo

Record: 34-34

Previous ranking: 17

Noah Cameron had the first rough outing of his seven-start MLB career on Tuesday, serving up a two-run homer to Aaron Judge in the first inning and then a three-run homer to Austin Wells in the fourth. That raised his ERA up to 2.17 as the six runs he allowed doubled his total of three entering the start. Indeed, the 25-year-old lefty has been a nice surprise, a seventh-round pick in 2021 out of Central Arkansas who only sits at 92 mph with his fastball but relies on a five-pitch mix. The strikeout rate is low (25 in 37⅓ IP), so we'll see if this last outing was a blip or the league making some adjustments. -- Schoenfield

Record: 35-32

Previous ranking: 14

Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Reds ensured a third straight series loss for Cleveland after losing two of three to the Yankees and Astros. That was also the ninth game in a row where the Guardians failed to score more than four runs as they hit just .215 with a .289 OBP in that stretch. Slade Cecconi had his best start, allowing one run in five innings, but was issued zero runs of support for his second start in a row. Kyle Manzardo's slump has been a key reason for the offensive woes as he hit .164 with one home run and four RBIs over 19 games before his two-hit, two-RBI outing Wednesday that included a double. -- Schoenfield

Record: 34-34

Previous ranking: 19

When Corbin Burnes decided to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery last Friday, the D-backs were a .500 team in a highly competitive NL West. Their rotation held the sixth-highest ERA in the majors. Arizona proceeded to get swept by the Reds, then bounced back by sweeping the Mariners, setting the Diamondbacks up for some really difficult decisions ahead of the trade deadline next month. If they decide to punt on 2025, the likes of Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez will be fascinating names to monitor. -- Gonzalez

Record: 34-36

Previous ranking: 22

The Red Sox finally did it. Less than a month after his 21st birthday, Roman Anthony got called up. After banging on the big league door for weeks, baseball's consensus No. 1 prospect drove from Worcester to Boston on Monday to make his long-awaited debut at Fenway Park against the Rays. He batted fifth and played right field despite primarily playing in left and center field in the minors this season. Anthony went hitless in his debut before recording his first career hit -- a two-run double -- Tuesday. Fans were eagerly awaiting his arrival, and the pressure is high to deliver for a team with postseason aspirations. -- Castillo

Record: 29-38

Previous ranking: 16

The Braves had a disastrous seven-game losing streak, mirroring their 0-7 start to the season, which dropped them well back in the NL wild-card race. They have a stretch of games coming up against the Mets and Phillies that will no doubt determine their trade deadline decisions. Among those losses was arguably the worst defeat of 2025 for any team: The Braves blew a 10-4 lead at home to Arizona in the ninth inning as Scott Blewett and Raisel Iglesias gave up seven runs. Back-to-back walk-off losses to the Giants followed, including Pierce Johnson blowing a ninth-inning lead on Matt Chapman's home run. -- Schoenfield

Record: 32-36

Previous ranking: 20

A Rangers offense that had spent most of the year in a comatose state erupted for 16 runs against the Twins on Tuesday night, during which Evan Carter supplied three hits -- including a home run -- and a walk. The Rangers have been waiting for Carter to live up to the promise he displayed during the stretch run of the 2023 season. He struggled while dealing with a back injury last year, then struggled again before injuring his quad this year. Since coming back up from the IL, though, Carter is 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits. If he can keep that going, the Rangers might just make a run in the division. -- Gonzalez

Record: 30-37

Previous ranking: 23

Where might the Nationals be if they had a better bullpen? Tuesday's loss was indicative of the season as they blew a 4-2 lead to the Mets, allowing two runs in the eighth and then suffering a walk-off loss in the 10th. Only the A's have a worse bullpen ERA, and the Nationals rank in the bottom third of the majors in bullpen win probability added. The Nats did get close to .500 -- they were 28-30 as recently as May 31 -- but Tuesday's loss dropped them back to six games under .500 as the offense has gone back into a deep slump after exploding for 38 runs in four games at the end of May. -- Schoenfield

Record: 33-34

Previous ranking: 24

Jo Adell has always displayed a propensity to run hot and cold, and at this point, he's on a real heater. The Angels' enigmatic young outfielder is slashing .325/.413/.875 with seven home runs since May 30, raising his season OPS by 136 points. His team is 8-4 during that stretch, which should come as no surprise -- the Angels' offense looks very different when Adell is supplying consistent production from the bottom third of the lineup. The hope is he can ride this stretch just a little bit longer to help L.A. creep back over .500. -- Gonzalez

Record: 27-39

Previous ranking: 25

Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, was given his first long runway in the majors to start this season, and he struggled mightily before he was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday. The outfielder batted .192 with a .566 OPS in 54 games. His 59 wRC+ was tied for 13th worst in the majors among players with at least 160 plate appearances this season, and his minus-1.1 fWAR was tied for the third lowest. The Orioles hope a stint in Norfolk can get him back on track. -- Castillo

Record: 28-41

Previous ranking: 26

Paul Skenes has given up seven runs (six earned) in 48⅓ innings across his past seven starts, maintaining a pristine 1.12 ERA. He hasn't surrendered more than two runs in any of the six outings. The Pirates' record in those games? They are 3-4. Skenes was credited with just one of those wins and is 4-6 on the season despite a 1.88 ERA over a major league-leading 91 innings. The Pirates have improved under interim manager Don Kelly -- they're 15-15 after going 12-26 with Derek Shelton at the helm -- but the offense has left wins on the table with their 23-year-old right-hander on the mound. -- Castillo

Record: 25-41

Previous ranking: 27

It was great to see Eury Perez back in the majors, making his first start since September 2023 after he blew out his right elbow in spring training in 2024. He allowed four runs in three innings against the Pirates, with five strikeouts and two walks, and fought his command as he threw 70 pitches. His four-seamer averaged 98.5 mph -- up 1 mph from what he averaged as a rookie. Still, it was a reminder of how good he was back in 2023. Unfortunately for Miami, right as Perez returns, Max Meyer (hip impingement) and Ryan Weathers (shoulder and lat strain) landed on the IL. -- Schoenfield

28. Athletics

Record: 26-44

Previous ranking: 28

Jacob Wilson, the biggest bright spot in a suddenly spiraling season, has missed the past two games with tightness in his left hamstring but is expected back in the lineup by Friday. Since the start of May, his batting average is precisely .400, tops among qualified hitters. For the year, the 23-year-old shortstop is batting .366, with Aaron Judge (.394) the only player standing in the way of a batting title. Wilson's walk and strikeout rates are comically low, but this isn't some reincarnation of Luis Arraez; Wilson is also slugging .520, the 13th highest mark in the majors. -- Gonzalez

Record: 23-45

Previous ranking: 29

Two offseason acquisitions are paying off nicely for the White Sox. Shane Smith was a Rule 5 pick from the Brewers and, after allowing one run in six innings to beat the Astros on Tuesday, he improved to 3-3 with a 2.37 ERA. Seven unearned runs have helped that ERA, but he's done a nice job keeping the ball in the park with just four home runs in 68⅓ innings. Chase Meidroth was an afterthought in the Garrett Crochet trade but he was consistently getting on base in the minors and is doing that with the White Sox, hitting .296 with a .385 OBP. -- Schoenfield

Record: 12-55

Previous ranking: 30

A rare bright spot emerged last week. The Rockies won all three of their games against the Marlins, giving them their first series win of the season and their first sweep in over a year. Unfortunately, good feelings don't last very long in Colorado these days. The Rockies proceeded to lose five in a row against the Mets and Giants. They've already had eight losing streaks of four or more games this season. Four of them have spanned eight games. And it's only June. -- Gonzalez