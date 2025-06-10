Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller is heading back to the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

Miller, 26, came off the injured list on May 31 and made two starts. He allowed five runs on six hits in five innings in his most recent effort, a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels last Friday.

"It's the same issue as he had the last time. The cortisone shot wasn't as helpful as we had hoped," Wilson told the Seattle Times.

Miller is 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA through 10 starts in his third season with Seattle. He is 22-20 with a 3.82 ERA in 66 career appearances (all starts).

The Mariners recalled right-hander Logan Evans, 24, from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday's game against Arizona, with right-hander Bryan Woo's start pushed back to Wednesday.