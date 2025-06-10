Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball and among the best pitching prospects in the major leagues, sources told ESPN.

Misiorowski, 23, has dominated Triple-A this season, posting 2.13 ERA over 63⅓ innings with 80 strikeouts and a .172 batting average against. Armed with a fastball that has reached 103 mph this season and regularly hits triple digits, Misiorowski is the latest success from Milwaukee's top-tier player-development system.

Drafted in the second round out of junior college in Missouri, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Misiorowski arrived in the Milwaukee organization with premium stuff -- and questions about his ability to command it. While Misiorowski's walk rates left evaluators doubting his ability to remain a starter, his extreme strikeout rates and consistent ability to limit hits mitigated the concerns enough for Milwaukee to keep him on a starter's schedule.

He is expected to join the Brewers' rotation on Thursday, according to sources.

At 35-32 and in third place in the National League Central, the injury-besieged Brewers have cycled through a dozen starting pitchers already this season. While ace Freddy Peralta has been his normal excellent self and rookie Chad Patrick a revelation, Milwaukee has managed to cobble together solid starting pitching.

Misiorowski's promotion adds a starter with a fastball that averages 98 mph, a heavy-spinning curveball that regularly induces strikeouts and lesser-used slider, cutter and sinker. Since being drafted in 2022, Misiorowski has thrown 233⅔ innings, struck out 320 and walked 140. Keeping the ball in the park will be paramount as Misiorowski ascends to the major leagues. Of the 998 hitters he faced in the minor leagues, only 14 homered off Misiorowski.

The timing of Misiorowski's promotion could potentially save Milwaukee significant money. He could fall just short of Super 2 status, which rewards players with an extra year of arbitration. Players who rank among the top 22% of their class in service time are deemed Super 2s, and typically players called up in mid-June do not reach that threshold, though it will be determined at season's end.