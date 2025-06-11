Javier Baez sends Tigers fans home happy with his second three-run home run of the game, this time a walk-off home run vs. the Red Sox. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

A RETURN TO Wrigley Field last August was supposed to be a heartwarming homecoming for Javier Baez. Chicago was where he had the best days of his career: winning a World Series and a Silver Slugger Award and making two All-Star teams.

Always a crowd favorite, Baez was known as "El Mago" -- "The Magician" -- for his flair for the dramatic. And even after being traded away in 2021 and then signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Detroit Tigers that offseason, his return came with plenty of fanfare. There was only one problem: His game at the time wasn't capable of living up to the hype.

In between standing ovations, Baez struck out four times while batting ninth in his first game back on the North Side. The series finale two days later would be the last time he took the field in 2024. Rock bottom had arrived for a player who those around him say was "embarrassed" by his performance that weekend.

It was time to get healthy. A debilitating hip issue had zapped his athletic ability and impacted nearly every movement he made on the field.

"Honestly, all I can say is I didn't make any excuses when I struggled for three years," Baez told ESPN recently. "It's not that I wasn't working. I was pretty much playing hurt. I didn't want to get out of the lineup. I didn't want to miss time. I had good energy the whole time. I didn't have a negative attitude. It was f-- --ing frustrating for sure, but I'm the same guy every day. My teammates know that.

"I kept pushing it and pushing it and A.J. [Hinch] was the one that pulled me aside and pretty much told me we have to do something about it."

The conversation with his manager came a week before the series in Chicago, but Baez wanted the chance to play at Wrigley Field before ending his season with more than six weeks remaining. Known throughout his career as a free swinger and runner, Baez was no longer physically able to play free and loose anymore, and his numbers reflected his limitations. In his three years in Detroit, his OPS plummeted, from .671 in 2022 to .593 in 2023 to .516 last year.

"It was because of my body -- but I don't want to make any excuses."

EVEN DURING HIS best days, Baez's trouble against sliders had become a viral meme. His at-bats often ended on one knee whether the ball had been deposited in the left-field bleachers for a home run or -- far more frequently -- landed in the catcher's mitt for a strikeout. But when he stopped hitting fastballs, the Tigers knew something had to be done. Baez went from batting.307 against the pitch in 2018 to .207 by 2023. He fell to .202 against fastballs last season.

"The way I play, the way I swing, my speed, I use a 34.5-inch bat, and to keep playing I kept coming down in size," Baez said. "I went all the way down because I wasn't getting to the fastball.

"It was time to listen and to do what others who have experienced it [have done]."

Baez had hip surgery just a couple weeks after that series in Chicago. Then he began the slow process of rehabilitation and more than at any other point in his career started watching what he was putting into his body.

"The first day was really hard," Baez said. "I couldn't sleep. After that, I had to learn my body from zero."

The Tigers already looked much different than they did that last game in Chicago, and how -- and where -- Baez would fit into their future was unclear. After losing that series to the Cubs, Detroit won its next six games and began a 31-13 run to finish the season. The Tigers clinched an improbable wild-card berth -- the team's first playoff appearance in nine years -- on the final weekend of the regular season and won a playoff series against the Houston Astros, with an emerging core of young players leading the way.

Baez, who was signed to be the face of Detroit's return to baseball prominence, had to watch it all unfold from home.

Passan predicts MLB mega-contracts Who will be the next star to get $100 million? $300 million? $600 million!?

Jeff Passan »

"When that run happened, he watched a team mature from afar," Hinch said. "I think he noticed the team growing up and that this place could win."

Baez wanted in. But how? Hinch waited until spring training to address the 32-year-old's role in a lineup suddenly packed with young talent.

"I told him, 'I think you should be the most versatile player on our team, and you should play all over,'" Hinch recalled. "And I want to start tomorrow at third base."

Moving around the diamond wasn't completely new to Baez. When he broke into the big leagues in 2014, he played second base and shortstop for the Cubs. A year later, he added third base to his résumé. By the time he left Chicago, he had played every infield position with the exception of catcher, as well as the outfield for a game. His versatility was key for a Cubs team also loaded with position-player options.

Center field was one place Baez had never played before, but learning the position on the fly offered an opportunity when Parker Meadows went down with an arm injury. Once again, Hinch approached Baez about a position change.

"I started smiling," Baez said. "I always shagged balls out there. This was my chance to play in a game."