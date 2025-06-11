Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, the top-rated prospect in all of baseball, hit a two-run double on Tuesday night in Boston's game against Tampa Bay for his first career base hit.

A day after going hitless with an RBI groundout in his major league debut, Anthony came up with runners on second and third in the first inning and drove the ball to left to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Roman's 1st career hit is an RBI-double ✔️ pic.twitter.com/gZssxLsyOr — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2025

Anthony struck out looking in the third inning, grounded out to first base in the sixth and flied out to left in the eighth.

The 21-year-old second-round draft pick went viral over the weekend when he hit a 497-foot grand slam in Triple-A Worcester. He batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBI in 58 games for the WooSox this season.

Anthony's call-up on Monday was so sudden his parents didn't have time to make the trip from Florida, but they were at Fenway Park on Tuesday night to see his second game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.