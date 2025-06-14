Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez is going to get a platelet-rich plasma injection for his ailing right elbow.

Rodríguez got a second opinion from Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

"[The] recommendation was for a PRP injection that he'll get next week and then four weeks of complete rest before he starts to ramp back up," Pirates manager Don Kelly said before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. "So unfortunately, it'll be a little while."

Rodríguez, 25, who also plays first base, was placed on the 10-day injured list June 7 with elbow inflammation. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on Friday.

Rodríguez is batting .173 (9-for-52) in 18 games this season. He also was on the injured list from April 15 to May 28 with a lacerated right index finger.