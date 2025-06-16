Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rockies designated first baseman Keston Hiura for assignment following Sunday's game.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled first baseman Michael Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. The Rockies did not make a move to replace Hiura on the 40-man roster.

Hiura, 28, was batting .222 in eight games this season, his first in Colorado. He's a career .235 hitter with 50 home runs and 134 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers (2019-22), Los Angeles Angels (2024) and Rockies.

Toglia, 26, is batting .194 in 54 games this season. He's hitting .203 across parts of four seasons with the Rockies, including playing in 116 games in 2024. He has 37 career home runs and 96 RBIs.

The Rockies selected Toglia No. 23 overall in the 2019 draft.