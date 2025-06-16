Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was reinstated from the injured list Monday to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels, giving the club a surplus of lineup options 70 games into the season.

Stanton was sidelined through Sunday with tendon injuries in both elbows. He played in 2024 despite joint pain, including through a postseason in which he clubbed seven home runs in 14 games, but then he was shut down from swinging a bat in January until late March.

He was eligible for reinstatement from the 60-day injured list in late May, but the Yankees, not desperate for offense and with multiple choices for DH, did not rush him back. The 35-year-old Stanton began a rehab assignment last week, appearing in three games for Double-A Somerset after an extended period taking swings off machines and in live batting practice. He went 3-for-11 with a double, 4 RBIs, a walk and 3 strikeouts for Somerset.

Meanwhile, the Yankees' offense has thrived even without the slugger whose 429 career home runs lead active players. The team ranks second in the majors with a 123 wRC+ and .794 OPS with Ben Rice, Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez primarily cycling through the DH spot.

That's where things become complicated. Stanton's return will, as it stands, present a daily lineup puzzle for manager Aaron Boone to solve -- not only in the DH slot, but in the outfield where he has Judge plus three players (Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham) for two spots (center field and left field).

Rice could start games at catcher to alleviate the logjam and get his bat in the lineup more often, Boone told reporters last week. Rice, 26, was drafted as a catcher and spent most of his minor league career behind the plate, but he has yet to start at the position for the Yankees since making his major league debut last season. Rice has tallied just 6⅔ innings behind the plate in the majors.

Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra have split time at catcher this season, with Wells starting 52 of the team's 70 games behind the dish.

The Yankees designated utility man Pablo Reyes for assignment to make room on the active roster for Stanton.