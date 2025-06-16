Who could be the surprise picks for the MLB All-Star game? (1:05)

Major League Baseball unveiled its uniforms for the 2025 All-Star Weekend on Monday, inspired by Atlanta and the Braves' stadium, Truist Park.

The threads will be worn during Gatorade workout day and the Home Run Derby the day before the All-Star Game. Players competing in the Derby will don their primary home uniforms.

In September, MLB announced a return to players wearing their primary home or road threads during the actual All-Star Game. That was the case from the 1930s to 2019, before special uniforms were designed for the midsummer classic each time until this year.

The All-Star Game uniforms are inspired by Atlanta and the Braves' stadium, Truist Park. Courtesy of MLB

"AL" or "NL" appears on the left chest of the uniform as a red trim follows down the jersey and on the sleeve. The National League threads are a lighter shade of blue as the designated home team, while the American League ones are a darker blue. The jock tag includes "ATL 2025" with the three main colors of the design featured.

The All-Star uniforms and the primary home and road looks for the game each have a sleeve patch to commemorate the game.

Players will wear their primary home or road threads during the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019. Courtesy of MLB

The week's caps were unveiled as well Monday. Home Run Derby participants will wear either a darker blue or lighter blue shade. A main star appears behind the team's logo and two white stars are scattered just above it. The sleeve patch logo on the uniform is featured on the side of the cap.

It's a similar cap design for the All-Star Game, except with no star behind the logo, and colors are reminiscent of the participating players' team.

Truist Park hosts the 2025 MLB All-Star Game with festivities beginning July 11. The game will be played July 15. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani are the leading vote getters in the first ballot release Monday.