The New York Mets placed right-hander Tylor Megill on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday because of a right elbow sprain.

The move is retroactive to Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled right-hander Justin Garza from Triple-A Syracuse.

Megill, 29, last pitched on Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-4 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Megill also hit two batters in his worst outing of the season.

He is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA, 33 walks and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings over 14 starts this season.

Megill is a career 26-26 with a 4.46 ERA, 163 walks and 435 strikeouts in 409 2/3 innings in 88 games (81 starts) since the 2021 season.

The Mets selected Megill in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Garza, 31, is 0-0 this season with no runs or walks allowed and two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings over three relief appearances for New York. The Mets acquired him on June 7 from the San Francisco Giants, for whom he pitched at Triple-A Sacramento earlier this season and went 1-2 with six saves and a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings over 19 relief appearances.

For his career, Garza is 2-3 with a 5.33 ERA, 30 walks and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings over 41 games (one start) for Cleveland (2021), Boston (2023) and New York.