CINCINNATI -- The Reds placed right-handed reliever Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain on Tuesday.

Ashcraft, whose move was retroactive to June 16, is one of the Reds' most dependable relievers, going 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 appearances with 38 strikeouts in 34⅓ innings over 29 appearances.

In his most recent outing in Sunday's 8-4 win at Detroit, Ashcraft allowed three hits and two earned runs in one inning.

To fill Ashcraft's spot in the bullpen, the Reds recalled hard-throwing rookie Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville. Mey has made 14 appearances, going 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Cincinnati has won seven of its last 10 games to climb within 2½ games of the third NL wild card spot.