The Athletics activated third baseman Gio Urshela from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the visiting Houston Astros.

Urshela has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain. He was injured during a 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 22.

The Athletics placed outfielder Seth Brown (elbow) on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, retroactive to June 13.

Urshela is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Houston. Max Muncy is the third baseman.

Urshela, 33, is batting .224 with 13 RBIs in 32 games this season, his first with the Athletics. The A's are his eighth big-league team.

Overall, Urshela is a .271 career hitter with 73 homers and 345 RBIs in 824 games. He enjoyed his best season in 2019 when he established career highs of a .314 average, 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 132 games with the New York Yankees.

Brown, 32, is batting .185 with one homer and three RBIs in 38 games this season.

Brown first reached the majors in 2019 with the A's and has 74 homers and 233 RBIs to go with a .226 average in 568 games. He hit 20 homers in 2021 and had career bests of 25 homers and 73 RBIs in 2022.

Also, Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Gelof, 25, broke his right hand during spring training and then sustained a stress reaction in his ribs during a rehab stint in early May.

Gelof batted .211 with 17 homers and 49 RBIs in 138 games for the A's in 2024. He struck out 188 times, most in the American League.