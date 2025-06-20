Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners reinstated infielder/outfielder Luke Raley from the 10-day injured list and designated first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment on Friday.

Raley, 30, last played with the Mariners on April 27 and went on the IL three days later with a right oblique strain. He batted .368 with a homer and three RBIs in five rehab games at Triple-A Tacoma.

Before the injury, Raley was batting .206 with two homers and eight RBIs in 24 games with Seattle. He is a career .235 hitter with 46 home runs and 123 RBIs in 334 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), Tampa Bay Rays (2022-23) and Mariners.

Tellez, 30, batted .208 with 11 homers, 27 RBIs and 49 strikeouts in 62 games in his first season with Seattle. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Mariners in February.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tellez is a career .232 hitter with 116 home runs and 346 RBIs in 726 games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-21), Milwaukee Brewers (2021-23), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024) and Mariners.