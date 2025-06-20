Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana received a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his "aggressive conduct toward a fan" during the second game of a doubleheader Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Santana has appealed the suspension and is eligible to pitch in Friday's home game against the Texas Rangers.

In videos posted to social media, Santana can be seen pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person, who was in the front row above the Pittsburgh bullpen at Comerica Park. Santana told reporters afterward that he believed the fan "crossed the line," though he declined to disclose what the fan said.

After jumping at the fan, Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate.

"You guys know me -- I'm a calm demeanor type of person," Santana said after Thursday's game through an interpreter. "I've never had any issues for any of the teams I've played for. This guy crossed the line a few times."

Santana entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won 8-4.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.