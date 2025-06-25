Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was visibly upset and in tears on the field after a fan yelled something about his late mother during an at-bat Tuesday night against the White Sox at Chicago's Rate Field.

The man was ejected, a team spokesperson told the Arizona Republic, at the request of D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister.

Marte, who hit a solo homer in the first inning of Arizona's 4-1 win, declined comment through a team official. His mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Lovullo said he heard what the fan said as Marte was batting in the top of the seventh inning.

"(Marte) put his head down and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him, for sure," said Lovullo, who reacted "as a dad would" and consoled Marte during a pitching change in the bottom of the inning.

"I could see he was sobbing. It hurt," Lovullo said, according to the Arizona Republic. "(I told him), 'I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn't have an impact on you.'"

An incensed Geraldo Perdomo said he felt "mad" about the incident and emphasized the need for the league to take action.

"That can't happen," the Diamondbacks shortstop said. "We can't continue to do that s--- here in MLB."

He added that the fan "should be banned, for sure."