The Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Matt Vierling from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Vierling started in center field and batted seventh in Saturday's game with the visiting Minnesota Twins.

He played only four of Detroit's first 83 games due to two stints on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Vierling is a career .259 hitter with 34 homers and 141 RBIs in 433 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (2021-22) and Tigers.

Detroit optioned shortstop Trey Sweeney to Triple-A Toledo following Friday night's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Sweeney, 25, batted .221 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 70 games with the Tigers this season.