Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox reinstated left-hander Chris Murphy to the active roster after Tommy John surgery and placed right-hander Luis Guerrero on the injured list Saturday with an elbow strain.

In order to get Murphy off the 60-day injured list and onto the 40-man roster, right-hander Justin Slaten (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day.

Murphy, 27, made his major league debut in 2023 and went 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 20 relief outings.

Guerrero, 24, was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 13 relief outings this season and has a 2.63 ERA in 22 career outings with Boston over the past two years.

Slaten, 27, was 1-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief appearances before going on the IL on June 1. In 68 relief appearances over two seasons with the Red Sox he is 7-6 with a 3.09 ERA.