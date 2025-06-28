        <
        >

          Red Sox activate LHP Chris Murphy (Tommy John) off injured list

          • Field Level Media
          Jun 28, 2025, 05:42 PM

          The Boston Red Sox reinstated left-hander Chris Murphy to the active roster after Tommy John surgery and placed right-hander Luis Guerrero on the injured list Saturday with an elbow strain.

          In order to get Murphy off the 60-day injured list and onto the 40-man roster, right-hander Justin Slaten (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day.

          Murphy, 27, made his major league debut in 2023 and went 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 20 relief outings.

          Guerrero, 24, was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 13 relief outings this season and has a 2.63 ERA in 22 career outings with Boston over the past two years.

          Slaten, 27, was 1-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief appearances before going on the IL on June 1. In 68 relief appearances over two seasons with the Red Sox he is 7-6 with a 3.09 ERA.