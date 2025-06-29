Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana will serve a three-game suspension, reduced from four, for an altercation with a fan during a game at the Detroit Tigers on June 19.

The suspension went into immediate effect, beginning Sunday with the finale of a three-game home series against the New York Mets. Santana will also sit against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday before being eligible to return in the finale of that series Wednesday.

Santana, in the second game of a June 19 doubleheader, was seen in videos posted on social media pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person who was in the front row above Pittsburgh's bullpen at Comerica Park.

After jumping at the fan, Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate.

Santana later got the first out of the ninth inning before a rain delay stopped what became an 8-4 Pirates win in 10 innings.

"You guys know me and I'm a calm-demeanor type of person," Santana said after that game through an interpreter. "I've never had any issues with any of the teams that I've played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times. I would not like to go into it."

Santana, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and five saves in 36 games this season. He has allowed one hit in 4⅔ innings across four appearances since the day of the incident. In a 9-2 win over the Mets on Saturday, Santana struck out two with one walk in 1⅔ innings.