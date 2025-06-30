Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured rib.

The team announced the decision after imaging revealed Pena has a "small fracture in one of the ribs on his left side," with a corresponding roster move to come Tuesday.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib, retroactive to June 28, after Pena was hit by a pitch against the Cubs. Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pena is batting .322 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs and 15 stolen bases with an .867 OPS and 48 runs scored. He ranks second in Major League Baseball in WAR (5.2), per STATS.

The IL stint is retroactive to June 28, the day after Pena was hit by a pitch in a game against the Chicago Cubs. He was replaced in the fifth inning of that 7-4 win Friday night by Mauricio Dubon, who came on as a pinch-hitter and stayed in the game at shortstop.

Initial X-rays on Friday night did not detect a fracture, the Astros said, but additional testing that included an MRI exam and CT scan revealed the break.

Pena plans to travel with the team on the upcoming six-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in Denver against the Colorado Rockies.