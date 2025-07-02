Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain. The move was retroactive to Monday.

The 27-year-old, who is hitting .257 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs, was lifted in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins for a pinch runner.

Manager A.J. Hinch indicated Carpenter will not return before the All-Star break.

"It's mild. It's very similar to what he's been playing through, but this is the second time we've had this scare on the field where we're not sure if he can continue to go -- the outfield play, the running," Hinch said. "So we have to err on the side of caution here and give him the break and see if we can knock this out over this course of these next few weeks."

Detroit recalled infielder Trey Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo to take Carpenter's roster spot before Wednesday's doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. Sweeney, who is hitting .221 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 70 games, was sent to the minors Saturday.

"I joked with him that in 48 hours he fixed all the things we talked about that he had to work on in Triple-A," Hinch said. "But I'm glad he's back because as our roster fills up, the versatility still matters."

The Tigers also placed right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long on the 15-day injured list with neck stiffness and recalled righty Tyler Owens from Toledo. Detroit also summoned left-hander Bailey Horn from Toledo as its 27th man for the doubleheader.

Detroit's staff could also soon get a boost by the return of right-hander Reese Olson, who has been out with a finger injury since May 18. He is 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA in nine starts this season.

"His next outing is going to be in the big leagues," Hinch said. "It's unlikely to be here in Washington, but he's doing fine and just kind of waiting to be activated."