Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Los Angeles Angels placed rookie second baseman Christian Moore on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb on Thursday.

Moore left the Angels' 8-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night with the injury. Moore suffered the injury when he dove for Ozzie Albies' ground ball in the sixth inning. Moore's hand bent awkwardly when he hit the ground.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said he was grateful Moore would not require surgery, though he wouldn't put a timetable on how much time the rookie may miss.

"Anytime you see somebody like him have an injury like that, you fear the worst," Montgomery said, adding the hope Moore may miss two weeks may be "looking at the best-case scenario."

Moore, a 2024 first-round draft pick from Tennessee, was hitting .189 in 53 at-bats following his promotion to the Angels on June 13.

Infielder Chad Stevens, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake, moved into the starting lineup at second base on Thursday night in his major league debut.

"He's been playing really well," Montgomery said of Stevens. "He's done everything he can do to earn this opportunity."

The 26-year-old Stevens was hitting .307 with 14 homers at Salt Lake.

The Angels released right-hander Héctor Neris, who had a 7.80 ERA in 23 games.