The Cincinnati Reds activated third baseman Noelvi Marte and reliever Graham Ashcraft from the injured list Friday.

Marte, 23, has been on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain sustained in early May. He batted .294 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 19 games before the injury.

He started at third base and batted seventh in Friday afternoon's game at Philadelphia.

Ashcraft, 27, was on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain and hasn't pitched since June 15. The right-hander is 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season.

In corresponding transactions, the Reds optioned infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade and right-hander Sam Benschoter to Triple-A Louisville.