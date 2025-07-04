Jameson Taillon impresses at the mound to lift the Cubs past the Rockies in a 3-1 win. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs righty Jameson Taillon was placed on the injured list on Friday with a right calf strain, the team announced before its game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He's expected to miss "more than a month," according to manager Craig Counsell.

Taillon, 33, injured his calf on his last wind sprint after a bullpen session on Thursday.

"He's going to miss a pretty significant amount of time," Counsell said.

Taillon was 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 17 starts for the Cubs this season who just got lefty Shota Imanaga back from a hamstring injury. Now they'll have to navigate at least the rest of this month without one of their other key starters.

"There's a little room for us to be flexible right now," Counsell said citing the upcoming All-Star break. "We'll use that to our advantage and we'll go from there."

The team recalled left-hander Jordan Wicks to take Taillon's spot on the roster, though he won't go directly into the rotation. Instead, the Cubs will throw a bullpen game on Saturday against the Cardinals and "go from there," according to Counsell.

Wicks, 25, went 1-3 with one save, a 4.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 12 appearances (11 starts) with Triple-A Iowa this season. In his past five starts dating to May 18, he posted a 1.65 ERA with 20 strikeouts, compared to just three walks, a 0.86 WHIP and a .186 opponent batting average.

The team might also consider a bigger role for righty Chris Flexen who has been fantastic for them out of the bullpen. Flexen, 31, has a 0.62 ERA in 16 games, including a four inning stint late last month.

"He's a candidate to be stretched out for sure," Counsell said. "He's prepared to do a little bit more."

Cubs brass have already stated they are looking for starting pitching before the trade deadline later this month. Counsell was asked if Taillon's injury increases that need. He didn't take the bait.

"The trade deadline isn't until July 31," he said. "I'm focused on the next week or 10 games before the All-Star break."