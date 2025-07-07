Michael Toglia smashes a two-run homer to give the Rockies a lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. (0:22)

After a half-season run in the starting rotation, the Colorado Rockies optioned former top pitching prospect Chase Dollander to Triple-A Albuquerque, while right-hander Bradley Blalock was recalled on Monday.

Dollander, 23, did not make the Rockies' Opening Day roster, but the right-hander was recalled early in the season and made his major league debut April 6 while earning a win over the Athletics.

In 15 starts, Dollander was 2-9 with a 6.68 ERA in 68⅔ innings. He spent a short time on the injured list with right forearm tightness.

Dollander struck out a season-high seven against the host Texas Rangers on May 12 and gave up one run over 4⅔ innings against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on May 18 before going on the IL.

The Rockies selected Dollander ninth overall in the 2023 MLB draft out of Tennessee.

Blalock, 24, was 0-2 with a 12.94 ERA in five appearances (three starts) with the Rockies earlier this season. He is 1-5 with an 8.29 ERA in 12 career appearances (nine starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers and Rockies over the past two seasons.