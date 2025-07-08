Open Extended Reactions

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan took a step toward returning to the major leagues after a nearly two-year absence, not allowing a hit or run in one inning of work Tuesday in a Florida Complex League game.

McClanahan, who last pitched in the majors on Aug. 2, 2023, before undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, also struck out a batter and walked one.

McClanahan, a 28-year-old left-hander, was on schedule to start the Rays' season opener this year before leaving his final spring training start because of an inflamed nerve in his left triceps.

Tampa Bay drafted McClanahan in the first round in 2018. He went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts in his first big league season in 2021, finishing seventh in voting for AL Rookie of the Year.

The two-time All-Star went 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts before he got hurt in 2023.