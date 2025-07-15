Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, Boston Red Sox fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Red Sox 2025 draft class, featuring insights from ESPN insiders.

First round (No. 15 overall): Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Draft ranking: No. 10

Who is Witherspoon? The hard-throwing right-hander began his college career at a Florida junior college before playing two years for the Sooners, going 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 95 innings this spring. He tops out at 99 mph and improved his walk rate from 4.5 per innings as a sophomore to 2.2. He throws both a slider and cutter and flashes a changeup and curveball as well. His twin brother, Malachi, also pitched for the Sooners and is also a prospect, although he projects as a fastball/slider reliever, whereas Kyson has the pitches and delivery to start.

Why the Red Sox took him here: While the Red Sox have been pumping out hitting prospects in recent years, pitching coming through the farm system hasn't exactly been a strength of theirs. Witherspoon has a chance to change that if everything clicks. He has power stuff and strong athleticism with the potential to be a legit swing-and-miss starter at the big league level. He isn't quite as safe a bet as the trio of college left-handers who went above him tonight, but some scouts believe the right-handed Witherspoon is on the verge of a breakout as the Red Sox land him here. -- Dan Mullen

Competitive balance round A (No. 33 overall): Marcus Phillips, RHP, Tennessee

(Acquired from the Brewers in the trade for Quinn Priester)

The second Tennessee pitcher taken tonight, Phillips actually throws just about as hard as No. 5 pick Liam Doyle and can also find the strike zone. But there are some questions about Phillips' arm action that the Red Sox will have to address as he progresses. -- Mullen

Second round compensation pick (No. 75 overall): Henry Godbout SS, Virginia

Third round (No. 87 overall): Anthony Eyanson P, LSU

Fourth round (No. 118 overall): Mason White, SS, Arizona

Fifth round (No. 148 overall): Christian Foutch, P, Arkansas

Sixth round (No. 178 overall): Leighton Finley, P, Georgia

Seventh round (No. 208 overall): Myles Patton, P, Texas A&M'

Eighth round (No. 238 overall): Dylan Brown, P, Old Dominion

Ninth round (No. 268 overall): Jacob Mayers, P, LSU

Tenth round (No. 298 overall): Maximus Martin, SS, Kansas State

Eleventh round (No. 328 overall): Barrett Morgan, P, Cowley County CC

Twelfth round (No. 358 overall): Ethan Walker, P, Kentucky

Thirteenth round (No. 388 overall): Jack Winnay, 3B, Wake Forest

Fourteenth round (No. 418 overall): Carter Rasmussen, P, Wofford

Fifteenth round (No. 448 overall): Skylar King, OF, West Virginia

Sixteenth round (No. 478 overall): Jason Gilman, P, Kean U

Seventeenth round (No. 508 overall): Patrick Galle, P, Ole Miss

Eighteenth round (No. 538 overall): Cade Fisher, P, Auburn

Nineteenth round (No. 568 overall): Fabian Bonilla, OF, Christian Military Academy (Puerto Rico)

Twentieth round (No. 598 overall): Garrison Sumner, P, Brigham Young U (UT)