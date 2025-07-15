Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, Chicago Cubs fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Cubs' 2025 draft class, featuring insights from ESPN insiders.

First round (No. 17 overall): Ethan Conrad, RF, Wake Forest

Draft ranking: No. 30

Who is Conrad? Yet another Wake Forest transfer, Conrad played two seasons for Marist before landing at Wake, lighting up the scoreboard early on, when he hit .372 with seven home runs in 21 games before shoulder surgery ended his season early. A 6-4 lefty swinger, Conrad has the tools for both above-average hit and above-average power, although there is some concern about his aggressive approach. Although his numbers came before Wake's tougher ACC schedule, he did perform well in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2024.

Why the Cubs took him here: If not for the shoulder injury he suffered in early April, there's a chance Conrad would not have been here for Chicago to take. He was one of the best performers in the ACC after coming over from Marist with a compact swing and gap-to-gap approach that should translate well to the pros. Conrad probably won't be a star, but he has a chance to be a player who both hits for a solid average and supplies some power for the Cubs. -- Mullen

Second round (No. 56 overall): Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina

Third round (No. 90 overall): Dominick Reid, P, Abilene Christian

Fourth round (No. 121 overall): Kaleb Wing, P, Scotts Valley HS (N.Y.)

Fifth round (No. 151 overall): Kade Snell, OF, Alabama

Sixth round (No. 181 overall): Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

Seventh round (No. 211 overall): Pierce Coppola, P, Florida

Eighth round (No. 241 overall): Jake Knapp, P, North Carolina

Ninth round (No. 271 overall): Colton Book, P, Saint Joseph's

Tenth round (No. 301 overall): Justin Stransky, C, Fresno State

Eleventh round (No. 331 overall): Eli Jerzembeck, P, South Carolina

Twelfth round (No. 361 overall): Connor Spencer, P, Mississippi

Thirteenth round (No. 391 overall): Nate Williams, P, Mississippi State

Fourteenth round (No. 421 overall): Kaemyn Franklin, P, Victory Christian

Fifteenth round (No. 451 overall): Noah Edders, P, Troy University

Sixteenth round (No. 481 overall): Riely Hunsaker, Lamar U

Seventeenth round (No. 511 overall): Logan Poteet C, UNC Charlotte

Eighteenth round (No. 541 overall): Connor Knox P, George Mason

Nineteenth round (No. 571 overall): Caleb Barnett, 3B, Mountain Brook HS

Twentieth round (No. 601 overall): Freddy Rodriguez, P, U Hawaii