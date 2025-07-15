Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLB Draft has wrapped up, and after 20 rounds of selections, Houston Astros fans are already hoping one of their newest picks turns into the next big star. But who has the most potential? Here's a closer look at the Astros' 2025 draft class, featuring insight from ESPN insiders.

First round (No. 21 overall): Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA)

Who is Neyens? A rare prep hitter from Washington state to go in the first round -- Corbin Carroll was the last in 2019 and Neyens is just the 10th in the history of the draft -- Neyens is a left-handed slugger with some of the best raw power of any high school hitter in this class. He gets the ball in the air to all fields, although he had mixed results last summer on the showcase, with some concerns about his ability to make contact. He threw 95 mph as a pitcher, so has plenty of arm to stick at third base.

Why the Astros took him here: The everything-goes-right-version of Neyens is a very enticing prospect -- a true left-handed slugger with game-altering home run power. But, at the very least, it's going to take some time and patience from the Astros in waiting for Neyens, who hasn't faced a whole lot of top-end talent as a Washington prep prospect and comes with some serious questions about his contact ability, to put it all together.-- Dan Mullen

Third round (No. 95 overall): Ethan Frey, OF, LSU

Fourth round (No. 126 overall): Nick Monistere, IF, Southern Mississippi

Fifth round (No. 156 overall): Nick Potter, P, Wichita State

Sixth round (No. 186 overall): Gabel Pentecost, P, Taylor University

Seventh round (No. 216 overall): Jase Mitchell, C, Cape Henlopen HS (Del.)

Eighth round (No. 246 overall): Kyle Walker, 2B, Arizona State

Ninth round (No. 276 overall): Kellan Oakes, P, Oregon State

Tenth round (No. 306 overall): Zach Daudet, SS, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Eleventh round (No. 336 overall): Justin Thomas, OF, Arkansas

Twelfth round (No. 366 overall): Elijah Farley OF, Navarro HS (Texas)

Thirteenth round (No. 396 overall): Aubrey Smith, P, UNC Wilmington

Fourteenth round (No. 426 overall): Josh Wakefield, OF, Grand Canyon University

Fifteenth round (No. 456 overall): DJ Newman, TWP, Bowling Green

Sixteenth round (No. 486 overall): Chase Call, OF, University of California - Irvine

Seventeenth round (No. 516 overall): Grayson Saunier P, Texas

Eighteenth round (No. 546 overall): Landon Arroyos SS, Grayson HS

Nineteenth round (No. 576 overall): Joey McLaughlin OF, Harrah HS (OK)

Twentieth round (No. 606 overall): Curtis Hebert, SS, University of Portland