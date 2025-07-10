Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles traded right-handed reliever Bryan Baker to AL East rival Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for the 37th overall pick in the 2025 MLB amateur draft, a sign that one of baseball's most disappointing clubs could be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias wouldn't completely commit to that idea. Speaking to reporters before Thursday's split doubleheader against the New York Mets, he cited the 2024 Detroit Tigers, who traded players off their major league roster but held on to ace Tarik Skubal and then surged into a playoff spot.

Elias did, however, acknowledge the possibility of selling on a day that began with last-place Baltimore (40-50) sitting 12½ games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays and seven out of the final AL wild card spot.

"I think it's a step in that direction," said Elias three weeks before the July 31 deadline. "There's no way around that. The timing of the draft, and when you have draft picks involved in the trades, kind of frontloads these decisions, and it's earlier than my comfort level. But we thought it was a really good return and a good trade for everyone. So, we did it."

The draft begins Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Orioles selected the contract of catcher David Bañuelos from Triple-A Norfolk.

After a dreadful start that brought the May dismissal of manager Brandon Hyde, the Orioles have steadied under interim skipper Tony Mansolino, playing to a 21-14 record since a loss to St. Louis on May 28.

Baker was a solid part of that, posting a 3.52 ERA, striking out 49 batters and posting a 1.096 WHIP in 38⅓ innings as the setup man for closer Felix Bautista.

"This is a team that is moving in the right direction, and we still have a lot of time left before the deadline, but this was a trade with the draft coming up in a couple days that we had to make a decision on," Elias said. "We didn't want to pass up on the opportunity. Hopefully, we can use the pick wisely, bring a lot of value back, and Bryan's going to a good place."

Mansolino is also hoping his team will get replenishments in the form of players eventually returning from the injured list. That sizable group includes several possible starting pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder), Albert Suarez (shoulder), Tyler Wells (elbow) and Kyle Bradish (Tommy John surgery).

Meanwhile, Baltimore will now have four of the first 37 and seven of the first 93 draft picks.

"All the drafts are important, but when you have this amount of picks, it becomes more important, there's no question about it," Elias said. "There's just a much bigger opportunity ahead of us, and the draft is a lifeblood for our franchise."